“Extensive damage” to keep Aquatics Centre closed through fall

ELMSDALE: Damage from the flooding will keep the East Hants Aquatics Centre closed through the fall, a spokesperson for the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) said.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Aquatics Centre said that the facility will have to remain closed as repairs are made to their mechanical equipment.

Juliann Cashen with MEH said that the facility and municipality thank the community for their patience as the centre is restored due to flooding damage.

“On Side Restoration (a professional restoration team) has been working diligently to dry and clean the building,” she said. “The damage to our mechanical equipment was extensive.”

As a result of the extensive damage, the Aquatics Centre will be indefinitely closed. No timetable is known for when it will reopen.

“Unfortunately, the facility will remain closed throughout the fall, as we work through necessary repairs to restore the mechanical systems,” said Cashen. “This means there will not be any swimming or aquatics programming.”

She said all memberships and payments will continue to be frozen and extended by the closure’s full length once the re-opening date is determined. Cashen said if you paid in full for a membership and want to request a refund, you can do so by emailing: aquatics@easthants.ca.

Cashen said 10 Punch passes for the Aquatic Centre are not refundable but will be valid and extended once a reopening timeframe has been established.

She said they will still be offering other recreational programming during the Fall months.

The MEH Fall Recreation Guide will be released by August 21, with registration planned for Wednesday, August 30 at 12 p.m.

“We will provide more details for an in-person registration option when our program guide is released,” said Cashen.

Cashen said the Centre appreciates all of the kind messages they have received from the community.

“We will continue to provide updates on the progress of our facility as we work through the necessary repairs,” she said.

She told the community that questions about the facility can be directed to: aquatics@easthants.ca.