RCMP charge man, recover stolen property in vehicle stop

COLE HARBOUR: A 41-year-old Eastern Passage man has been charged after a vehicle stop that led police to recover stolen property.

On Aug. 13 at approximately 12:50 p.m., Halifax District RCMP officers observed a man, known to operate vehicles with a suspended driver’s licence, near Cole Harbour Rd.

RCMP officers completed a vehicle stop on the GMC Sierra which was towing a trailer carrying a Sea-Doo.

Officers learned that the truck’s registration was expired and confirmed that the man’s drivers’ licence was suspended.

“At the scene, officers observed that the trailer had no licence plate or VIN and that the Sea-Doo’s hull identification number was missing but matched the description of property recently reported stolen,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay.

The driver, a 41-year-old Eastern Passage man, was safely arrested.

Christopher Simon Barry, 41, has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. Summary offence tickets are anticipated to be issued in relation to the motor vehicle act infractions.

Barry was held into custody.

He was scheduled to appear Aug. 14 in Dartmouth Provincial Court.

File # 23-97354