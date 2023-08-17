Local players help Suburban FC U-18 AA capture Brossard Challenge

FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: Four local soccer players from the Fall River/East Hants area helped their Suburban FC U-18 AA girls soccer team to the gold medal on penalty kicks at a Quebec tournament.

Kayla Wright, Kam Bushell, and Jessica Hartnell, all from Fall River, and Larissa Miles from East Hants play on the Suburban FC U-18 AA team. The remainder of the roster of 19 are from Bedford, Sackville, and Dartmouth.

The girls headed to Brossard, Quebec a couple weeks back for the Brossard Challenge.

It is one of the largest and oldest in Québec and welcomed 235 teams across 24 different divisions.

The team went undefeated in round robin which led to them making the division final against CSMRO, from Montreal, Que.

Though they had beaten them 2-0 in the opener, the gold medal game was a thriller.

After 90 minutes of play the score was 0-0. The two teams played two extra time periods of five minutes, after that the game went to penalties.

With two minutes left in the second period of extra time Emma Norman gave Suburban the lead.

However, with less than a minute left CSMRO was awarded a corner and took full advantage. The kick was taken and deflected back, Mont-Royal then got the rebound and was able to get off a miracle shot to tie it with less than 30 seconds left.

The Nova Scotia squad was not able to capitalize on their final chance before the game went to penalties.

CSMRO missed their first shot and keeper Jasmine Wosley made two saves for Suburban.

For N.S, Alex Stretch and Alexandra Carew both scored on their PKs and Makena MacDonald, who will play at UNBSJ in the coming season, sealed the victory for her team.

The roster also includes: Makena MacDonald; Emily Saunders; Dianna Lewis; Hannah Breau; Alexandra Carew; Alex Stretch; Sierra MacLennan; Emma Norman; Alexa Maillet; Jasmine Wolsey; Kathryn MacEachern; Georgia Hickey; Oliva Granchelli; Jazmyn Barton; and Ella Wagner.

The team is coached by Moussa Sangaré and Lisa Barton, who is the assistant coach.