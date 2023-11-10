HRM seeks input on Performing and Visual Arts venues study

HALIFAX: The public’s input is being sought by the Halifax Regional Municipality for the Performing & Visual Arts Venues Study.

Happy Cities, on behalf of the municipality, are conducting a study of performing and visual arts venues across the region.

The Study will help improve the municipality’s understanding of professional art venue operations, identify challenges facing existing art venues, identify the needs of the local arts and culture community and inform the municipality’s long-term approach to supporting, renewing and investing in professional arts venues.

As part of the Performing & Visual Arts Venues Study’s engagement program, Happy Cities is seeking feedback from users of performing and arts venues on their experience with these facilities.

Happy Cities is also releasing a second survey to collect input from Indigenous artists and peoples.

There are two surveys available: a Public Survey and an Indigenous Residents Survey.

The surveys will remain open until Friday, Dec. 15.

The Performing & Visual Arts Venues Study is expected to be completed by June 2024.

It may lead to the creation of a Professional Arts Venues Plan.