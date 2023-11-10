From a press release issued by the province

HALIFAX: The governments of Nova Scotia and Quebec have renewed their co-operation and exchange agreement, which strengthens ties between the two provinces by promoting intergovernmental collaboration and joint project funding.

Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie, and Jean-François Roberge, Quebec’s Minister of the French Language and Minister responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie, signed the new five-year agreement on November 6, in Halifax.

“Nova Scotia has a long-standing, collaborative relationship with Quebec,” said Minister LeBlanc. “Francophones have played a fundamental role in the social, cultural and economic prosperity of both provinces.

“This new agreement provides opportunities for Nova Scotians to connect with their Quebecois peers and work together on innovative ways to promote, protect and preserve the French language.”

The agreement supports French-language exchanges and co-operative projects between francophone communities and organizations in both provinces.



Each province is investing $50,000 per year, for a total of $500,000 over the next five years. The funding will support projects that have the potential to bolster relationships between French speakers in Nova Scotia and Quebec and aim to increase the use of French and the visibility of francophone cultures.

Grants will be cost-shared equally between the two provinces.

Quotes:“It is with great pride that I am signing with the Nova Scotia government this co-operation and exchange agreement in the realm of the Canadian Francophonie.

“This renewed agreement will enable us to broaden collaboration between the two governments with respect to the Canadian Francophonie.”

– Jean-François Roberge, Quebec’s Minister of the French Language and Minister responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie



Quick Facts:

— the first co-operation and exchange agreement was signed in 2002

— examples of initiatives include the development of French resources for summer camp counsellors through the Fédération des parents Acadiens de la Nouvelle-Écosse and workshops in French cinema for students through the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial

— a committee of Nova Scotia and Quebec staff review and approve projects

— the agreement runs until November 6, 2028