Lancaster, Kennedy, Hannaford pick up U-Sports soccer hardware

KINGSTON, ONT. : Three local soccer players have picked up U-Sport women’s soccer championship hardware.

Acadia Axewomen’s Sydney Kennedy of Fletchers Lake; CBU Capers Grace Hannaford of Enfield and Ellie Lancaster of Fall River were presented with awards before the nationals kicked off.

The U-Sport women’s soccer national championship is taking place near Kingston, Ont.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Kennedy and Hannaford were named to the U-Sport Second Team All Canadian teams.

It’s the second year of AUS soccer with the Capers for Hannaford, who plays midfield.

She is studying Science.

Syd Kennedy is a U-Sport Second Team All Canadian in women’s soccer. (Axewomen photo)

Meanwhile Kennedy was in her final year of university soccer having played with Florida in the NCAA and then finished with Acadia teaming with sister Brenna on the Axewomen.

She plays forward and was at Acadia as an Independent Student.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Rookie goalie Ellie Lancaster was named to the U=Sport All Rookie team.

Lancaster, of Fall River, led the Capers to the AUS championship final where they fell to ST. F.X.

She is at CBU studying Arts.