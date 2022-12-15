HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that the municipal overnight winter parking ban is in effect from December 15, 2022 through March 31, 2023.

The overnight winter parking ban is enforced from 1 to 6 a.m. during declared weather events and snow removal operations only.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead when snow is in the forecast and secure off-street parking when the overnight winter parking ban is enforced.

The municipality has two zones for the overnight winter parking ban: Zone 1 – Central and Zone 2 – Non-Central.

Zone 1 – Central refers to the Halifax Peninsula and downtown Dartmouth within Highway 111 (the Circumferential Highway) and some surrounding areas. Zone 2 – Non-Central is a designated area outside of Zone 1 – Central.

Residents are able to determine which zone they’re in by searching their address using the interactive tool available here, or by referring to the attached maps.

The following overnight winter parking ban scenarios may occur during or following a declared weather event:

Municipal overnight winter parking ban is in effect/has been lifted

Zone 1 – Central overnight winter parking ban is in effect/has been lifted

Zone 2 – Non-Central overnight winter parking ban is in effect/has been lifted

Zone 1 – Central overnight winter parking ban has been lifted, but will continue to be enforced in Zone 2 – Non-Central

Zone 2 – Non-Central overnight winter parking ban has been lifted, but will continue to be enforced in Zone 1 – Central

Sometimes, targeted snow removal in certain downtown areas is required. The creation of two zones enhances service delivery by implementing overnight winter parking bans that accommodate targeted snow removal.

Overnight winter parking bans will continue to be communicated to residents via public service announcements, hfxALERT, halifax.ca, and @hfxgov on Twitter. Residents who are signed up for hfxALERT will receive notifications for all overnight winter parking ban scenarios.

Compliance

When and where you park this winter can have a big impact on snow clearing. To help ensure the streets are properly cleared, the municipality has enhanced enforcement in areas around hospitals, schools, bus routes and problem streets to ensure unobstructed access for snow equipment and emergency vehicles.

Officers will be ticketing vehicles obstructing sidewalk clearing. Vehicles hanging out of a driveway or parked on the sidewalk are prone to damage and become dangerous obstacles for crews. Such obstacles prevent crews from clearing sidewalks properly, which can quickly become an accessibility issue.

Regardless of the status of the overnight winter parking ban, vehicles can be ticketed or towed, at any time, if their vehicle is interfering with snow clearing operations as outlined in Section 139 of the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act.



To avoid a ticket, and the costs of being towed, residents should ask themselves these questions when considering parking on the street this winter:



Is the overnight winter parking ban currently being enforced?

Is your vehicle making the road impassable?

Is your vehicle impeding snow operations in the area?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, do not park on the street. The municipality does not want to ticket or tow — the objective is to keep vehicles off the streets to facilitate efficient and safe clearing. This, in turn, ensures emergency vehicles, buses and other vehicles have proper access.

Safety



Planters, lawn decorations and any other portable objects near the sidewalk should be removed before the winter. Any permanent structures or objects too big to move should be marked with a reflector that will be visible above the snow to help crews identify obstacles.

Safety is our top priority for residents and crews. We ask for residents’ continued co-operation and diligence during declared overnight winter parking bans.



Important reminders to all property owners



Never clear snow from your property onto the street or sidewalk. Property owners must ensure the snow they clear is piled on their own property. It is against By-Law S-300 to throw or pile snow in the street or on the sidewalk. This is a serious problem that can cause safety issues for pedestrians and other users as it complicates snow clearing. The municipality has enforcement tools in place to address non-compliance with the by-law.



Weather conditions and snow clearing operations will determine how long an overnight winter parking ban will be enforced, as it may be in place for more than one night. The easiest way to stay informed about the status of overnight winter parking bans is to register for automated notifications by signing up for hfxALERT. Subscribers will receive timely alerts by phone, email, and/or text message when the ban is in effect and again when it is lifted.

Think before you park this winter — it will help make the season a little easier on everyone.

For more information on municipal winter operations, please visit halifax.ca/snow.