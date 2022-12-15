Police charge woman in Mount Uniacke hit-and-run

MOUNT UNIACKE:A 49-year-old Mount Uniacke woman has been charged with hit-and-run after an incident on Dec. 9 in the community.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a complaint of a hit-and-run at a retail business in Mount Uniacke.

“The investigation revealed one vehicle entered the parking lot, followed by a second,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“Words were exchanged between the parties in both vehicles before the driver of the second vehicle aggressively left the scene, making contact with the first vehicle as it did so.”

He said investigators identified the driver of he second vehicle as a 49-year-old woman from Mount Uniacke.

S/Sgt. Bushell said she has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The woman will appear in court at a later date, he said.