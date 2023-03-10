Humboldt survivor bringing Words to Live by tour to Halifax

HALIFAX: Kaleb Dahlgren was one of those who survived a tragic and devastating hockey team bus crash involving a transport truck five years ago on April 6 that left 16 people dead, including 10 players, two coaches, and an athletic therapist, statistician, radio announcer & bus driver.

The Humboldt Broncos hockey team was travelling by bus to a playoff game. Something young players across Canada do on a regular basis every season.

A transport truck ran a stop sign & blindsided the bus in which 16 people passed away including 2 coaches, 10 players, an athletic therapist, statistician, radio announcer & bus driver. 13 people were injured & survived, all of which were players.

Dahlgren was one of those that survived. He suffered a fractured skull, a puncture wound in his head, a brain injury & six broken vertebrae in his neck & back.

From a young age, Kaleb had to be resilient. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at 4 years old. Kaleb’s doctors didn’t think he had a chance to play hockey competitively, as he later proved them wrong.

Once Kaleb recovered from the bus crash that shook the nation, Kaleb returned to the ice to play for York University’s varsity hockey team.

While at York, he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree graduating as Valedictorian. Magna Cum Laude & Varsity Athletics Make Graduate of the Year in April 2021. Currently, Kaleb is studying to become a Doctor of Chiropractic.

He is dedicated to helping others & spread his message through theatre talks across the country to help fund his schooling & local community volunteer work. He is also the founder of Dalghren’s Diabeuties to give back to children with Type 1 Diabetes. Through this program, he is able to raise awareness, support & guidance to his community of Diabeuties.

Kaleb was the recipient of the Canadian Volunteer Award for Emerging Leader of the Prairies, The National JDRF Young Volunteer of the Year Award and dozens of other accolades for his community service.

The book Crossroads by Kaleb Dahlgren. (Submitted photo)

Kaleb also somehow found time through his busy life to become a #1 Best Selling Author for his memoir Crossroads: My Story of Tragedy and Resilience as a Humboldt Bronco.

As a speaker, he is known for his honesty, his inspiration & his Captivating story telling.

Kaleb shows us through perseverance, you can do anything!

Kaleb Dahlgren will be speaking in Halifax on April 3, at 730pm (Doors open at 6pm) at The Bella Rose Arts Centre.

Tickets are $32 and went on sale on Wednesday February 8, 2023.

Tickets are available at their box office online, in person or over the phone.

Organizers are expecting it to sell out so get your tickets while you still can.