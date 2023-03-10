HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is set to become a national leader in leveraging data and analytics to improve patient care through the creation of new health data analytics and health system administration programs at Saint Mary’s University.

“Data and analytics are transforming the way people around the world live and work, and they have the opportunity to revolutionize our healthcare services as well,” said Minister of Advanced Education Brian Wong, the MLA for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, in a press release.

“We’re fortunate to have post-secondary institutions like Saint Mary’s that are ready to help us train the workforce we need to take advantage of these modern tools.”



Through a $25-million investment from the province, Saint Mary’s will provide students with additional training options in the growing field of healthcare data analysis and other areas.

With this investment, the university will:

— develop a diploma program in healthcare analytics that will help healthcare workers bring a new level of data-informed decision-making to Nova Scotia’s healthcare system

— provide a business administration program for healthcare administrators, office directors and family doctors

— work with Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) to expand options for students to combine college and university learning.

Minister Wong. (Communications N.S. Photo)

This is part of a series of investments in Nova Scotia universities to support healthcare training, one of the commitments in Action for Health, the government’s plan to transform and improve healthcare in Nova Scotia.

On Tuesday, Premier Tim Houston announced $59 million to create a new medical school campus at Cape Breton University, and an announcement about healthcare innovation is planned for Thursday, March 9, at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish.

Quotes:

“The patient is at the centre of every decision we make. When our healthcare system has the information it needs to react quickly to changes and challenges, the result is better, faster patient care. This is a great investment in the future of students, healthcare professionals, patients and our province.”

– Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness



“Our faculty and researchers have the expertise needed to be solutionists and help build a better Nova Scotia, and I am incredibly proud to share the news of this historic investment in our institution. I want to extend my gratitude to the provincial government for their support as we cultivate excellence together.”

– Robert Summerby-Murray, President and Vice-Chancellor, Saint Mary’s University

“We’re excited to be part of opening yet another positive pathway with a fellow post-secondary institution. NSCC offers a range of diplomas and certificates that prepares students for careers in the high demand areas of data analytics and business administration with the opportunity to specialize in health system administration.

“This partnership with Saint Mary’s offers a new opportunity for our learners and graduates.”

– Don Bureaux, President, Nova Scotia Community College



Quick Facts:

— more than 70 NSCC programs offer courses that count toward a university degree

— a two-year NSCC diploma may be recognized for up to two years of a four-year university degree

— currently, SMU recognizes NSCC diplomas in four disciplines