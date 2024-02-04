MHL: Hunter helps Rapids upset Bearcats in OT

TRURO: An Enfield forward helped lead the Grand Falls Rapids to an upset victory in the Hub Town on a blustery, snowy Saturday night.

The Rapids made the trek from their home N.B. community through the weather to the Rath Eastlink Community Centre (RECC) in Truro for a Maritime Junior A Hockey League game.

While most events were either postponed or cancelled in the area because of the Nor’easter, including another MHL game between Pictou and Valley, the Bearcats and Rapids game went ahead.

There were two other games that also were played.

Ty Hunter, who plays right wing and is an East Hants Minor Hockey alum, picked up an assist on Nicholas Brennan’s game tying goal with 2:51 left in the game.

Jonah Leard had the game winning goal at 2:49 of the extra period.

It marked Hunter’s fourth assist in his last three games for the Rapids.

On the season, Hunter has recorded four goals and 11 assists in 39 games with Grand Falls.