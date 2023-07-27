Igniting fire near woods lands East Uniacke man fine from RCMP

EAST UNIACKE: A 27-year-old East Uniacke man was issued a fine for igniting a fire near the woods after police were called on July 18.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said that RCMP from East Hants were dispatched to a residence in East Uniacke.

“It was reported that an illegal fire had been lit,” said Const. Burns. “When the officer arrived on scene it was discovered that a man had lit a bonfire near a large pile of dry brush beside the tree line.”

Firefighters from Uniacke & District Fire in Mount Unaicke were also dispatched. They successfully extinguished the flames.

Const. Burns said the 27-year-old East Uniacke man was fined for igniting a fire in the woods or within 1000 ft. of the woods during fire season without burning permit.

The fine for the offence is $237.50.