EAST HANTS: RCMP are advising the public to make sure they lock their vehicle doors as thefts from vehicles spike this summer throughout the Municipality of East Hants

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said thefts from vehicles continue to be a problem that police are hearing about.

“The preventable offence of vehicle theft has been a continuing issue for the East Hants RCMP once again this past week,” he said.

He said vehicles with doors unlocked or valuables inside are easy targets. They want to stop those easy crimes, but to do some requires help from residents.

“East Hants RCMP urges the public to remove any items of value from plain sight in vehicles at night,” said Const. Burns.

“Ensure your vehicle doors are locked and the keys are removed from their vehicles when not being operated.”