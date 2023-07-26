Disaster financial assistance for those impacted by flooding

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians can now apply for disaster financial assistance related to damage from the severe flooding on the weekend.

“This has been a very difficult situation for so many Nova Scotians, and this program is designed to help.” said John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office.

“These floods have caused severe damage, and I want people to know we are working as quickly as possible to get them the support they need to begin their cleanup and repairs.”

The Province’s Disaster Financial Assistance Program is designed to help Nova Scotians, municipalities, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations get back on their feet after a major storm or natural disaster. Not all disasters are covered by private insurance, and this program helps those whose losses are not insurable.

Types of losses can include flood damage and damage to uninsurable items like household appliances, such as washers, dryers and furnaces.



The program covers up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per household, small business and not-for-profit organization.

Applications are available at:

— online: https://beta.novascotia.ca/disaster-financial-assistance-storm-flooding

— Access Nova Scotia centres

— MLA offices.



Residents are asked to continue to assess damage, keep all receipts, take pictures and video and work with their insurance companies.



The government continues to post updates on the flood recovery effort at: https://novascotia.ca/alerts/ .

Quick Facts:— disaster financial assistance does not replace private insurance and only uninsurable damage is eligible— people who are not sure if their insurance covers the damage should contact their insurance broker or company, or the Insurance Bureau of Canada at 1-844-227-5422— the disaster financial assistance application includes a form to be filled out by the applicant’s insurance company confirming that insurance was not available for losses— applications are assessed for eligibility and losses verified by an adjuster; processing can take several months