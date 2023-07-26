FALL RIVER: The MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook said he supports the Carr Farm Development project bringing housing for seniors who want to stay in the community.

However, he said he also understands the concerns from residents over treated effluent going into Lake Thomas.

Darrell Samson answered questions from The Laker News on his stance of the project and other stories during a sit-down interview at his Fall River office before he headed overseas to represent Canada in a Parliamentarian role.

He was at the Canadian Korean War Memorial Garden in Kapyong-gun, to recognize the courage and sacrifice of the over 26,000 Canadians who served in the Korean War, and the 516 who never made it home.

Samson said there’s been plenty of debate on the treated effluent from the system proposed for development.

“I know that the effluent running into Lake Thomas is an issue,” he said. “If there’s ways of improving the system, then we should do it.

“However, I have to also trust science at this time, and the provincial Department of Environment had to do their research and their analysis. They found that the system that was proposed for Lake Thomas was one of the best ever proposed and implemented in the province of Nova Scotia.”

Some in the community want the effluent treated in a system on the site and not piped down into Lake Thomas. He invites continued debate over it.

Samson said he also understands an expert in the drinking water specialty met with some of the residents and as well shared that there is no danger in any way, shape or form.

“However, effluent is effluent and if it doesn’t have to go there, it shouldn’t go there,” he said.

He was asked if that meant if there was a better system out there, if he would be supportive of something like that so it wouldn’t go into Lake Thomas.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I mean anything I can do to help that.”

Samson said the development is an important one for seniors in Fall River. He said when he campaigned in 2013, residents were telling him there was need more housing for seniors in this area.

“They lived there all their life. They love this area. They have their friends here and family here and they want to stay here, but they have no place to stay,” said Samson. “Anything that we could do as a government, let it be whatever levels of government we need to work together to help support seniors and the construction of the project on Fall River Road is an important one.

“I support that project because of the needs. But I also understand the challenges.”

He explained about the water project that the federal government partnered with the province on to help residents along Fall River Road and to help with future construction, like the development.

“That’s one of the big ones there,” said Samson.

Samson was asked if he has heard any concerns from residents on the subject. He has he said.

“There has been a few that have expressed concerns over the last year,” said Samson. “I understand those concerns, but again, the discussions that have been had by specialists in the field and the science that has come forward has been enough to support the implementation of the project by the provincial and municipal level.

“It is not contradictory to the federal level. Therefore, I support the project at this time.”

One such resident Steve Fairbairn with the community group that opposes the treated effluent going into Lake Thomas, had sent a recent letter to Samson.

He also sent the same to HRM Mayor Mike Savage; Minister Brian Wong; and Premier Tim Houston, including a decal for their vehicle. Samson said he had not received his by the time of the interview with The Laker News.

Samson was asked if the federal government’s new Canadian Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) bill would contradict anything going at the development, such as the approvals. He said it did not.

“Based on my information and my research and discussion with the minister, there is no direct link between,” he said.

“There is nothing in the bill that is contradictory to the approvals given by the province and Nova Scotia Department of the Environment.

“I’m very sensitive to any effluent going in any water, but that’s where the municipal government gave the permits. The provincial government approved the project and that’s where we are today.”