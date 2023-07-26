MOUNT UNIACKE: Pointing what looked like a real firearm at a watercraft operator has landed a 43-year-old Mount Uniacke man with a court date.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, said on July 22 police received a complaint of a firearm being pointed at a 19-year-old man while on the water.

“While operating a watercraft on a lake in Mount Uniacke, the 19-year-old came near a floating dock owned by a 43-year-old Mount Uniacke man,: said Const. Burns.

“The younger man reported that the older man pointed a handgun at him before he was able to speed off.

Police responded and investigated the incident, said Const. Burns.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that it was an extremely realistic BB gun replica of a firearm,” he said.

He said the man was arrested and is due in court at a later date.

Const. Burns said the man is facing several firearm related charges including pointing a firearm.