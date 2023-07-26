Updates on East Hants storm damage from MLA MacDonald

EAST HANTS: Here are some quick summary updates from Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald as posted on his Facebook page in relation to the flooding damage caused throughout the community.

July 25 evening update,

Enfield Road is fixed.

Indian Road is expected to be fixed by mid Wed Afternoon.

Nothing has changed on Hwy 215, still ETA for July 31 for crew.

Sunday, Premier Houston was in the area to view the damage and Minister Lohr was here on Monday.

I talk with Minister Masland daily.

Waiting for details on the DFAA for uninsured claims.

I was hoping to have details for this update, I will be reaching out again to see what I can find out.

JULY 24

Public works gave update on Highway 215. Crews will be there Monday July 31 to start work.

There is no eta on completion yet. Will know more in the next couple.of days as Public works finishes scope.

All Public works are out working to get all roads repaired .

July 24 evening update, Public Works crews have been working on getting more roads, culverts and shoulders. Crews had to go back to Enfield road to do another repair at end of day.

Highway 215 has had major damage, the department working on a plan for this project. There is no ETA for start yet.

Minister Masland and her team are keeping me updated on the progress and I will post as I get more information.

If you know of a culvert or road that has issue, please do not assume it has been reported, please send email to dpw-occ@novascotia.ca