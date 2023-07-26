From the Cruiser – July 25

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 151 calls for service.

The following are just a couple highlights from the week provided by Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns with East Hants RCMP as other calls were made into separate stories.

ASSIST STRANDED CAMPERS

On July 22, East Hants RCMP assisted the Onslow Fire Department and other local departments to safely remove a dozen stranded campers at a campground in Nine Mile River.

Several people refused to leave.

The campers became stranded when the water levels continued to rise so had to be rescued.

BUSY WEEK WITH FLOODS

East Hants RCMP were busy responding and assisting people in need of assistance during the rain storm over the weekend.

Officers responded to approximately 35 calls for service directly related to the storm.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Porters Lake man wanted on warrant for 202 charge

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest Dennis Johnson, 59, of Porter’s Lake.

Dennis Johnson was arrested and charged with possession obtained by crime in July of 2020 in Elmsdale.

He failed to appear in court as ordered on July 20, 2023, and, as such a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Dennis Johnson.

Anyone who sees Dennis Johnson is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: