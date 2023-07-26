LANTZ: It was a great weekend at East Hants Tide Fest July 15-16 in Lantz and Elmsdale.

We stopped by for some of the concert performances by 100 Proof and The Lounge Flys on Friday night, and then stopped in on Saturday morning for a few pics of the Family Fun Fair and the Summer Camps Unplugged-organized Pancake breakfast.

Here’s a look at some of the top photos we took at Tide Fest.

Organizers thank everyone for their support at this years event, done with many new volunteers, and look forward to planning 2024 and letting the community know more in the weeks to come.

Kids had lots of fun at Tide Fest. (Submitted photo)

(Healey photo)

Soaring Crane Sushi was among the food trucks. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Doing some Indigenous crafts. (Healey photo)

Chalk drawing at Tide Fest family fun fair. (Submitted photo)

Abby Eldridge was there. (Healey photo)

It was a fun night out at the Friday night concert for these four ladies at Tide Fest. (Healey photo)

There was plenty of fun had on the bouncy castles at Tide Fest, looking at the smiles on these two. (Healey photo)

The pancake breakfast was delicious. (Healey photo)

There wasn’t just music at the Coldstream Clear concerts, but games too. 9Healey photo)

This game was popular with some kids at Tide Fest. (Healey photo)

Facepainting!!! It had a long lineup right from opening. (Healey photo)

Q104 was at the food vendors. (Healey photo)

Looking pretty with their faces painted. (Submitted photo)

The Beefy Weiner. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)