LANTZ: It was a great weekend at East Hants Tide Fest July 15-16 in Lantz and Elmsdale.
We stopped by for some of the concert performances by 100 Proof and The Lounge Flys on Friday night, and then stopped in on Saturday morning for a few pics of the Family Fun Fair and the Summer Camps Unplugged-organized Pancake breakfast.
Here’s a look at some of the top photos we took at Tide Fest.
Organizers thank everyone for their support at this years event, done with many new volunteers, and look forward to planning 2024 and letting the community know more in the weeks to come.
