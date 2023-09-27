Impaired driving charge laid after vehicle hit in Rawdon Gold Mines

RAWDON GOLD MINES: A 21-year-old Noel area man has been charged with impaired driving after an incident in Rawdon Gold Mines on Sept. 23.

According to East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, police responded to a report of a vehicle being by another vehicle which was doing burnouts.

This took place on Highway 14 in Rawdon Gold Mines, said Const. Burns.

He said there were no injuries.

Const. Burns said officers responded and made contact with the driver.

“A roadside screening device was used and the driver failed,” said Const. Burns.

“The man was arrested and brought to the Enfield RCMP detachment where he provided two samples of his breath.”

Const. Burns said Joshua Mumford, 21, of Noel has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle.

He is also charged with operating a vehicle while over 80 mg%.

Mumford’s first court appearance is pending.