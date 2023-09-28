LANTZ: Police say a driver is lucky he nor other motorists were injured in a motor vehilce collision on Sept 20 near Lantz.

Const. Preston Burns said officers and local fire departments responded to the single-vehicle collision on Hwy 102 in Lantz. Police spoke to the driver upon arrival at the scene.

“The driver told our officers he was setting the radio in the car when he hit the shoulder of the road, over corrected and landed in the median,” said Const. Burns.

“Luckily, there was no other vehicle in the lane that he cut across.”

He said there were no injuries reported from the mvc.