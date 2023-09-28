ENFIELD: In our final video interview instalment with N.S. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill, we asked him what his top three priorities are for the next session of the Legislature.

The province announced last week that Legislature will return on Oct. 12.

Churchill told us all about his three priorities that he plans to keep at the forefront.

He said he will be keeping the fire at the feet of the government on these and other issues in N.S.

