LANTZ: Blake Irvine scored twice as the East Hants Bitars Ristorante Junior Penguins won their final home game of 2023 over their NSJHL rivals Brookfield Elks.

The NSJHL game was played on a night where the Pens collected food donations for the Caring & Sharing Angel Food Bank.

It took place at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

In total, the team, thanks to its fans, collected more than 12 bags of food for the food bank to help families in the East Hants community.

The Pens collected more than a dozen bags of food. (Submitted photo)

Devin Meagher and Noah Comeau had a goal and an assist to help the offence for the Pens.

In the first period, East Hants dominated in the shot department and came away with a 2-0 lead thanks to a last minute goal.

If not for the goaltending from Brookfield Elks goalie Pablo De Larrinaga the score would have easily been much higher.

Logan Durno winds up for a shot. 9Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Nick Veinot, Jayson Hanson, and Morgan Lake had single tallies in the victory.

Assists were credited to Davis Cooper and Logan Durno with two apiece.

Single helpers came from Connor Pierce and Ethan MaGuire.

Marcus Pettipas stopped 32 of 33 pucks he faced in the win.

The shot from Nick Veinot bulges the twine behind the Brookfield goalie late in the first. 9Healey photo)

The puck is carried up the ice. (Healey photo)

Davis Cooper of the Pens skates into the zone with the puck. (Healey photo)