Jr. Pens resume game action Feb. 18

LANTZ: The NSJHL season will re-start for the East Hants Junior Penguins next Friday, Feb. 18.

With the province allowing sports among other things to resume as of Feb. 14, that means the Junior Penguins can continue their NSJHL season at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Pens will re-start the season with four games left, two of those games will be at home on the ice at the Keith Miller Arena.

East Hants will host the Sackville Blazers on Feb. 18 in a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

The Capstone Colts from Cole Harbour will pay a visit on Feb. 25 in a 7:30 p.m. puck drop, before East Hants culminates the shortened season on the road against the Valley Maple Leafs. Game time in Windsor is 7:30 p.m.

East Hants has one game not yet scheduled on the road against Liverpool. All info is TBA.

All 12 teams will make the playoffs and standings finish will be based on winning percentage.

