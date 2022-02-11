LANTZ: The East Hants Junior Penguins have announced the signing of an energy-like forward just in time for the resumption of league play.

The team announced they have signed Nico Kane for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season, which gets back into gear on Feb. 18.

Kane, from Calgary, Alta., had previously suited up with the Nanaimo Buccaneers of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL).

With the Bucs in 2019-2020 he notched 19 points in 44 games.

It’s unclear what jersey number Kane will wear with the Pens.