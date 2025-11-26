Kennetcook Kid Wyatt Sanford receives key to Municipality of East Hants

bOlympic bronze-medal winning oxer Wyatt Sanford is presented with the keys to the Municipality of East Hants by Warden Eleanor Roulston. The special presentation took place during council's meeting on Wednesday night. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Fresh off a historic bronze-medal boxing performance at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Wyatt Sanford, widely known as The Kennetcook Kid, has received one of the Municipality of East Hants’ highest civic honours.

Sanford, from Kennetcook, became just the fourth person ever to receive the Key to the Municipality of East Hants, joining an elite group that includes musician Richard Terfry (Buck 65), Olympic rower Tracy Cameron, and hip-hop artist Luke Boyd (Classified).

With the passing of Mount Uniacke artist Francis Moore, who handcrafted the previous three key awards, MEH sourced a new custom design for Sanford’s presentation.

Speaking moments after the ceremony, Sanford said the recognition means a great deal to him, and to the community he calls home.

“It’s an absolute honour… I’ve come from a great community that supports each other, and it’s quite an honour to receive it,” Sanford said.

He admitted the news caught him off guard when he was first told.

“I was a little shocked at first. I wasn’t quite sure, but super happy to be receiving it.”

Wyatt Sanford and his family who were at the presentation with Warden Eleanor Roulston. (Healey photo)

Puck drop with the Penguins

Sanford also took part in a special moment over the weekend, dropping the ceremonial puck at the East Hants Senior Penguins’ home game, a gesture he said he genuinely enjoyed.

“It was fun. I always like watching hockey games…,” he said.

“it’s quite an honour to drop their puck, and hopefully they’re able to make it all the way and win playoffs.”

VIDEO: Olympic homecoming for Kennetcook Kid Wyatt Sanford

Municipality of East Hants Warden Eleanor Roulston said presenting Sanford with the key was a proud moment for council and the community.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity to present Wyatt with the key,” said Roulston.

“We’re also very proud of him — proud of his accomplishments, and proud of how he represented East Hants during the Olympics and really throughout his entire career and his entire life.”

A community celebrating one of its own

Sanford’s bronze medal in Paris marked Canada’s first Olympic men’s boxing medal in four decades.

It cemented his place in East Hants history.

And now, with the Key to the Municipality in hand, The Kennetcook Kid has added a hometown honour that is every bit as meaningful as the one he earned on the world stage.

Members of East Hants Council get a photo with Olympic bronze medal winning boxer Wyatt Sanford as they present him the keys to the municipality. (Healey photo)