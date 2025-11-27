Youths arrested for arson near propane tanks

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

TRURO: Colchester County District RCMP arrested two youths for arson after police discovered a fire near propane tanks in Lower Truro.

On November 19 at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers were conducting patrols around Robie St. and the surrounding area in response to a report of suspicious people.

During these patrols, an officer observed a fire under and around industrial propane tanks in the parking lot of a business.

The suspicious people previously reported were believed to be associated to the fire.

In consideration of the public safety risk of a fire close to large propane tanks, officers closed the road and used fire extinguishers to control the flames until fire services arrived on scene.

After the fires were fully extinguished, investigators located evidence indicating the fires were intentionally set.

Shortly after the fires were discovered, officers located two youths in a nearby parking lot who matched the description of the suspicious persons seen earlier near the fire.

The two youths were safely arrested.

One youth was found to be in possession of a replica firearm, which was seized by police.

Both youths will face charges of Arson, Mischief, and Common Nuisance. They were released by police on conditions pending future Youth Provincial Court appearances.

S/Sgt. Marc Rose, District Commander, Colchester County District RCMP, appreciated the prompt response from partners at Truro Fire Service and Cobequid District Fire Brigade who attended this call.

“A fire so close to propane tanks posed a considerable risk to public safety, and to the safety of all first responders on scene,” says S/Sgt. Rose.

“The quick response from partners at both fire departments mitigated this risk and later allowed officers to collect evidence on scene to support the investigation.”

In consideration of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, no further information will be provided.

File #: 2025-1714712