Reminder: Beaver Bank Parade of Lights this Sunday Nov. 30

ByPat Healey

Nov 27, 2025 #Beaver Bank, #Beaver Bank Awareness Association, #Christmas, #Parade of Lights, #Sackville, #Santa
Evan Mailman and Pat Healey talk about the parade. (Dagley Media photo)

BEAVER BANK: This is your reminder, this Sunday night Nov. 30 is the Beaver Bank Community Awareness Association Parade of Lights.

It will start at 6 pm from Barrett Lumber and go up Beaver Bank Road finishing shortly around 7 pm at the Community Centre.

Beaver Bank Road will be closed for the parade except for emergency vehicles. There will also be a sensory free zone.

Get all the details in our video story with Lyle Mailman, parade organizer and staunch volunteer.

NOTE: The parade has hit its limit for entries and most everything else is finalized, this is just to serve as a reminder to plan ahead.

YouTube player

By Pat Healey

