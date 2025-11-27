Province to sell remaining U.S. alcohol, Premier Houston announces

Premier Tim Houston speaks (Province of N.S. Photo)

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia will sell its remaining alcohol from the United States, with the net profit going to Feed Nova Scotia and other community food organizations.

“We remain committed to a Team Canada approach to tariffs and trade,” said Premier Tim Houston on Thursday morning.

“We will not be ordering any more from the United States once this inventory is gone.”

“But Nova Scotians have already paid for this product. We don’t want it to go to waste. That’s why we’re selling it and using the proceeds to help those in need.”

The $14 million of inventory consists mainly of wine and spirits such as whiskey.

It will be available at Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. (NSLC) locations across the province starting Monday, December 1, and will likely take several months to sell.



To support people in need, the province will give about $4 million in the coming weeks to Feed Nova Scotia and groups that provide community food access.

This is the estimated amount the NSLC will return to the province once the product is sold and expenses calculated.

Quick Facts:

– people looking for a particular product should call their local NSLC store before visiting to confirm availability

– U.S. beverage alcohol products are those that are made, manufactured and/or produced in the United States

– Nova Scotia pulled all U.S. alcohol products from shelves on March 4 in response to U.S. tariffs

– some provinces and territories, including New Brunswick, British Columbia and the Yukon, have sold their remaining U.S. alcohol



