Movember fundraiser at LWF Hall on Nov. 29

A crib board is pictured. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Crib lovers get yourself ready and signed up for a tournament that also serves as a fundraiser towards Movember.

Put on by local resident Rob MacCormick, his seventh annual crib tournament is set for Saturday afternoon Nov. 29 at the LWF Hall in Fall River. It is located at 843 Fall River Road.

It will run from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., with registration at 12:30 and all the fun and games starting at 1 p.m.

There will be eight games and prizes.

The cost is $50 per team with all proceeds going to Movember.

MacCormick has raised thousands of dollars in the past six years through the crib tournament for Movember.