Guilbeault resigns Ministerial roles with federal government

OTTAWA, ONT.: The Minister responsible for Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, Minister of Nature and Parks Canada, and Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Lieutenant in Quebec, Steven Guilbeault has resigned his roles.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Guilbeault said he chose to enter politics to champion the fight against climate change and the protection of the environment.

“Over the past 10 years, our country has made historic progress in reducing climate pollution, protecting nature and the environment,while our economy continued to grow,” he said.

“I believe I have contributed to these advancements, and I remain deeply proud of the achievements I have helped bring forward:

Standing up to tech giants and major polluters

Implementing Canada’s first emissions reduction plan, slowing their growth and placing them on a downward trajectory

Establishing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Modernizing the Canadian Environmental Protection Act

Developing the country’s first national climate adaptation strategy to protect our communities

Eliminating harmful single-use plastics

Implementing the most ambitious nature conservation plan in the country’s history

Continuing the modernization of the Official Languages Act

Making historic investments in arts and culture, including during the COVID-19 crisis and in the most recent budget

Guilbeault said in his statement that changes in Canada’s relationship with the United States have led to profound disruptions affecting the global order, diplomatic relations, and the economy.

“I understand and share the Prime Minister’s efforts to ensure our country remains united and that all regions feel they have a voice,” said Guilbeault. “Despite this difficult economic context, I remain one of those for whom environmental issues must remain front and center.

“That is why I strongly oppose the Memorandum of understanding between the federal government and the government of Alberta.

“First,there was no consultation with the Indigenous nations of the West Coast of British Columbia or with the provincial government,who would be greatly affected by this agreement.

“Furthermore,a pipeline to the West Coast would have major environmental impacts, particularly as it could cross the Great Bear Rainforest, contribute to a significant increase in climate pollution,and move Canada further away from its greenhouse gas reduction targets.”

“Lifting the tanker ban on the West Coast would also significantly increase the risk of accidents in the region. This moratorium was established in 1972 following a unanimous vote in the House of Commons, notably because navigation in the Hecate Strait is highly dangerous.

“Its removal would also hinder the creation of a marine conservation area in the Great Bear Sea, a project our government has been actively developing with Indigenous partners and the government of British Columbia for several years, protecting more than 100,000 km2 of this ecologically sensitive region.

“We cannot hope to decarbonize our economy without decarbonizing the electricity sector.

“The proposal to exempt Alberta from the Clean Electricity Regulations in exchange for stricter industrial carbon pricing rules and the Pathways project is, in my view, a serious mistake.

“As shown in the analysis submitted to the House of Commons, without this regulation, the electricity sector-which has halved its pollution over the past 20 years-would return to an upward emissions trajectory. This regulation also saves lives by reducing air pollution,generates over $3 billion in healthcare savings, and ultimately reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 182 million tonnes.”

“Additionally, introducing a new fossil fuel subsidy for enhanced oil recovery contradicts the framework adopted by the Liberal government in 2024 to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies, while giving a competitive advantage to this industry at the expense of renewable energy and clean technologies.

“Finally, over the past few months, several elements of the climate action plan I worked on as Minister of the Environment have been, or are about to be, dismantled: the consumer carbon pricing,the Zero Emission Vehicle standard, the oil and gas sector emissions cap, the framework to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies, and the Clean Electricity Regulations. In my view, these measures remain essential to our climate action plan.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to the citizens of Laurier-Sainte-Marie for the trust they have placed in me since 2019.

“I will continue to represent them as their Liberal Member of Parliament with dedication.

“I also thank the Prime Minister for the honor of serving in his cabinet and as his lieutenant in Quebec.

“When I entered politics, it was because I had a deep conviction that I could make a difference in fighting climate change and protecting our environment.

“My commitment to leaving a better world for the future of our children and our planet remains unchanged.”