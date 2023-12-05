WAVERLEY: Three Nova Scotia women’s baseball players have been named to the Women’s National Team (WNT) Winter Meetings roster.

The three were among 42 names selected to participate in the winter meetings virtually over the next few months.

Athletes were identified following evaluations from Baseball Canada’s Women’s Championships in 2023 along with consultation from provincial coaches. Previous performance and national team participation were also considerations, Baseball Canada said.

Julia Konigshofer, a pitcher and infielder, from Waverley; Cape Breton player Ellie MacAulay, who plays the outfield and pitches; and Katie Hagen of Dartmouth, who is a pitcher, were the three Nova Scotians named to the roster.

The WNT Winter Meetings will kickstart the 2024 season as the program sets its sights on representing Canada at the IX WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup Finals.

The finals take place in Thunder Bay, Ontario from July 28 – August 3, 2024.

Led by Women’s National Team manager Anthony Pluta and his coaching staff consisting of Patricia Landry, Aaron Myette, Kate Psota and Ashley Stephenson, the Winter Meetings will focus on player development, mental skills sessions along with strength and conditioning programming.

From July 2-7, 2024 Baseball Canada will host the Women’s National Team Selection Camp in Ottawa.

Invitees will compete for 20 available roster spots that will make up Canada’s entry for the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup Finals in Thunder Bay.

Baseball Canada noted that selection to the Women’s National Team Winter Meetings roster does not guarantee an invite to the Selection Camp. Eligible athletes from both inside and outside the Winter Meetings Roster will be evaluated prior to the release of Selection Camp invitations.