Lantz woman facing impaired driving charges after vehicle stop

LANTZ: Charges for impaired driving are expected against a 35-year-old Lantz woman, East Hants RCMP say.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said on September 6, police completed a vehicle stop after receiving information about a possible impaired driver in Elmsdale.

“After observing signs of impairment by alcohol including an odour of liquor on her breath and bloodshot eyes,” said Const. Burns. “The 35-year-old Lantz woman was read a demand for the roadside screening device.”

Const. Burns said the woman complied with that demand and subsequently failed.

“Once arrested, the woman provided two more samples of her breath (160 mg% and 140 mg%) to a breath technician at the detachment,’ he said.

He said that police expect to lay impaired driving charges in the coming days against the woman.