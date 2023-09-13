Langille, Harnum key MMFHL weekend sweep for Lady Penguins

BEAVER BANK: A pair of goaltenders from Fall River and Beaver Bank combined to stop 27 of 28 shots they faced in helping their ACTION Benefits Penguins kickoff the new MMFHL season with a weekend sweep in Saint John.

Kaitlyn Langille turned away all 14 shots she faced in an opening night shutout win, while Cicely Harnum stopped 13 of 14 in a second victory giving up one goal as the Pens downed the Fundy Kraken at the QPlex in Saint John, N.B.

Langille’s save helped the Pens to a 4-0 win, while it was a 6-1 victory for Harnum and her teammates.

In the season opener, it was Langille was the star stopping all 14 shots she faced, and the Pens had four different goal scorers for the victory.

Jenna Greenwood, Ava Kennedy, Molly Amirault, and Christina Perrin all turned the red light on for the Penguins.

Megan Gallahue had the lone helper in the game.

The team has a distinct Lantz, Fall River, and Beaver Bank flavour with several players from those area on their roster.

Against the Kraken on Sunday, Ellie Isenor of Lantz scored twice to power the victory.

Fiona Day of Fall River; Avalyn Lefebvre; Ava Kennedy; and Georgia Stevens all scored single tallies for the Penguins.

Assists went to Sara Almond; Rachel Hartnell of Fall River; Ellie Isenor of Lantz; Avalyn Lefebvre; Claire Tolson; Christina Perrin; Alicia Nedelcu; and Reese Vautour.

Harnum, of Beaver Bank, stopped 13 of 14 shots sent her way for the win. The Laker News is a sponsor of Harnum’s.

The Penguins have a pair of exhibition games scheduled for this weekend Sept. 16 and Sept. 17 as they host KES. Saturday’s game is set for 5;15 p.m.; Sunday at 3:15 p.m. Both are at the RBC Centre rink C.