Launch of first Plasma Donation centre in Halifax announced

HALIFAX: The opening of the first plasma donation centre in downtown Halifax was announced this week by Drumlin Plasma Inc.

In a release, Drumlin said it is using a safe and private blood plasma collection model, the company is an emerging global plasma supplier for clinical diagnostic manufacturers, enabling medical laboratories to provide accurate and timely diagnosis of patients with bleeding disorders.

Drumlin offers a seamless experience for plasma donors, and a comprehensive information and education program around the plasma donation experience.

Plasma donors are compensated for their time and Drumlin’s goal is to build a loyal community of donors, initially in Halifax Regional Municipality, with plans to expand.

The company is led by CEO and co-founder Darcy Shannon.

Shannon is a seasoned executive with a depth of experience in operations management, supply chain, facilities, and human resource planning.

“As a company, our mantra is small act, big impact. Drumlin Plasma is a solution to the growing demand for plasma globally. We are breaking the mold for plasma supply through our disruptive, value-add solutions,” said Shannon.

“Our goal is to positively impact the rapid and accurate laboratory diagnosis of those who have inherited or acquired bleeding disorders, and help ensure they have access to care, regardless of their type of bleeding disorder, gender, age, or where they live.”

Drumlin sets itself apart through a deep understanding of the needs of in vitro diagnostic (“IVD”) reagent manufacturers and a specialized donor screening program based on stringent regulatory requirements.

Through a safe and welcoming donation process, Drumlin endeavours to become the leading business partner to the clinical diagnostic manufacturing industry.

Drumlin Plasma is located at 1310 Hollis Street, Halifax and is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

For more information, visit the Drumlin Plasma website.