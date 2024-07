BEDFORD: Pam Lovelace announced her intentions to run for HRM Mayor in early May.

The following is a video clip of her press conference announcing she would be seeking to replace Mike Savage as Mayor.

Also running for Mayor are: Waye Mason, Andy Fillmore, Zoran Jokic; Ryan Dodge; Clay Bowser; Nolan Greenough; and Blake Roach.

The below video is from NSLIVETV:

This is the full press conference that was held at Mount Saint Vincent University.