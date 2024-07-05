Tide Fest looking for volunteers

LANTZ: Looking to give back some of your time this summer?

East Hants Tide Fest would love to have you if you are.

The festival, set to be held July1 2-14, is looking for community residents to join their team of volunteers and be part of an unforgettable community celebration.

Connect with incredible people, gain event experience, and have fun creating lasting memories.

Plus: volunteers get treats sponsored by Tim Hortons + a shirt + complimentary access to our music events.

ADVERTISEMENT:

How Can You Help?

Whether it’s event setup, welcoming attendees, assisting with activities, or selling tickets, there’s a role for everyone.

Ready to Dive In?

Fill out the volunteer form linked at www.tidefest.ca and be part of the excitement at Tide Fest this July 12-14.