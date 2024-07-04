New Condor A330neo touches down at Halifax Stanfield Airport

HALIFAX STANFIELD: Just in time for the peak summer travel season, Condor Airlines’ new A330neo, sporting Condor’s eye-catching, striped branding, arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ).

Condor will offer non-stop flights to its Frankfurt hub four times a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday), with easy connections to 100+ destinations throughout Europe and beyond.

The A330neo will replace the previous generation of Boeing 767 aircraft and will significantly reduce Condor’s operating costs and offer increased passenger and cargo capacity into the Nova Scotia region.

The A330neo is the new version of the popular A330 widebody. Incorporating the latest generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, new wings and aerodynamic innovations, the aircraft reduces Condor’s fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT;

The A330neo consumes just half a gallon of fuel, per passenger, per 62 miles flown – well below the industry average. It is the first aircraft in the world already certified for the regulatory reduction in CO2 emissions, which will be required by 2028, and that subsequently will reduce travellers’ environmental footprint. The A330neo supports state-of-the-art flight and navigation systems tailored to Condor’s exacting requirements, resulting in more noise- and CO2-efficient approach and departure procedures, even at particularly high-altitude airports, reducing noise pollution by up to 60 percent.

“We are thrilled to bring our new, efficient, environmentally friendly A330neo to the beautiful city of Halifax and the broader province of Nova Scotia,” said Mikko Turtiainen, director of sales, The Americas.

“This next-generation aircraft brings increased passenger and cargo capacity to the region and with our just announced codeshare agreement with WestJet provides seamless connectivity throughout Canada and opens up even more options for Canadians travelling to Europe this summer.”

The introduction of this new aircraft strengthens a long-standing partnership between Condor and Halifax Stanfield International Airport that spans two decades.

“We are delighted to see Condor’s stripes gracing the skies over Halifax Stanfield four times a week this summer,” said Marie Manning, Vice President, Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer, Halifax International Airport Authority.

“The expanded passenger and cargo capacity enabled by the A330neo will help address the strong demand we are seeing for leisure and business activities between Halifax and Europe this summer.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Condor’s A330neo will offer unrivalled inflight passenger comfort and will accommodate 310 passengers, featuring 30 seats in Business, 64 seats in Premium Economy and 216 seats in Economy class.

The A330neo features an award-winning, whisper-quiet Airspace cabin, providing passengers with a high level of comfort, ambience, and design. This includes offering more personal space, larger overhead bins, a new lighting system, and the ability to offer the latest in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity. The A330neo also features a state-of-the-art cabin air system, ensuring a clean and safe environment during the flight.

The new Condor Business Class offers 30, lie-flat (180-degree) seats in a 1-2-1 configuration with direct aisle access for all guests. The seat conveniently converts to a 76-inch long by 19-inch wide bed.

Business Class guests have access to the latest movies, series, podcasts, and games, all accessible on a 17.3-inch screen in 4K mode, with touchscreen and remote control. The first row of Business Class will also feature four “Prime Seats”, with added space large enough to accommodate two guests who wish to dine together and an extra-large, 24-inch entertainment screen.

The “Prime Seats” will feature added in-flight amenities including a premium travel kit, inflight pyjamas and a premium snack basket.

In Premium Economy Class, guests enjoy more personal space thanks to a generous extra seat pitch of 35 inches and a greater backrest angle of up to six inches. In addition, the multi-adjustable headrest and footrest at every seat ensure a significantly more comfortable flight experience.

Both the Premium Economy Class and Economy Class seats have 13.3-inch in-seat 4K monitors with touchscreens, which can be used to enjoy the extensive in-flight program. Condor’s A330neo features a 2-4-2 seating configuration in both classes.

ADVERTISEMENT;

A brand-new feature awaits guests in all three classes: Condor’s new A330neo offers high-speed broadband internet and onboard connectivity. The latest in-flight entertainment technology provides a wide of films, series, and podcasts. Each seat has an extra holder for mobile device, so that streaming is also possible.

In addition, personal Bluetooth headphones can be connected to the aircraft’s in-flight entertainment system.

The cabin also features mood lighting in all three classes that can be individually adjusted to suit the time of day. This helps guests aboard to fall asleep easily and wake up more relaxed.

Visually, the new cabin product impresses with a stylish colour concept featuring the “Condor Marina” and “Condor Earth” colour schemes as well as subtle stripes as a recurring design element.

This includes a striped badge on every seat as well as uniformly striped headrest covers in Business and Premium Economy Class. This complements Condor’s new branding which is proudly displayed on the exterior of each A330neo.

ADVERTISEMENT;

The design of the cabin was implemented by the design agency müller/romca industrial design based in Kiel. Remo Masala, owner of the vision alphabet agency in Berlin, who designed Condor’s new brand identity, guided the process with creative direction.

Along with Halifax, this summer Condor will operate from a total of 18 North American cities to Frankfurt:

This includes: five in Canada: Toronto (YYZ), Vancouver (YVR), Calgary (YYC) and Edmonton (YEG).

For more information and to book flights visit: https://www.condor.com/us.