Legends tour releases 2022 schedule

BEDFORD: The Maritime League of Legends tour has released its tentative 2022 schedule, featuring 11 races over 10 weekends in the summer at five tracks throughout N.S., N.B., and PEI.

The chase for the 2022 championship will begin on Sunday, May 29 when the series heads to Speedway 660 in Geary, New Brunswick.

The Series will also race at the 1/3-mile oval as a part of SpeedWeekend 2022 with races on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4.

Petty International Raceway in River Glade will host the other two rounds for the Series in New Brunswick with stops on Saturday, June 4 and Saturday, September 17 as a part of the Mike Stevens Memorial Weekend.

Nova Scotia will play host to a quartet of races between Scotia Speedworld and Riverside International Speedway.

The Series will visit the high banked Riverside Speedway early in 2022 with a Saturday, June 11 date before another stop a month later. The Friday, July 22 race in James River is a part of the IWK 250 Super Weekend. Scotia Speedworld will unofficially kick off the second half of the year on Saturday, August 13 and will close the season with the championship finale on Saturday, September 24.

Prince Edward Island will host two July races on the Maritime League of Legends Tour. The events at Oyster Bed Speedway in Oyster Bed Bridge will bookend the month with appearances on July 2 and July 30.

All Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island races take place on the same weekend as East Coast International Pro Stock Tour events.

The 2022 schedule is tentative, is subject to change without notice and could see events added or altered before the season begins.

With COVID-19 restrictions related to the pandemic still prevalent in the region as of press time, teams are urged to keep tabs of MaritimeLegends.ca and @MaritimeLegends on Facebook for any updates or changes ahead of the season opener on May 29.