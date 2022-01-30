Local RCMP looking for volunteers for COP program

FALL RIVER/MUSQ. VALLEY: The RCMP’s community-based crime prevention initiative, Citizens on Patrol (COP), is seeking new volunteers province-wide to help keep communities safe.

The successful program has been running for decades.

The Citizens on Patrol Program, better known as COP, is a partnership between police and volunteers that helps ensure safe homes and safe communities. COP volunteers are trained by the RCMP and are the eyes and ears of their communities.

Volunteers contribute a minimum of four volunteer hours each month.

COP members make observations and take notes of areas visited throughout their communities and should suspicious or unlawful activity be observed, RCMP dispatch is contacted and details of the suspicious or unlawful activity is reported for appropriate police response.

In order to become a COP volunteer, you must;

· Be at least 19 years of age.

· Possess a valid driver’s license and maintain a good driving record.

· Complete an interview.

· Pass the security screening required by the RCMP.

If Citizens on Patrol is just the opportunity you’re looking for, contact the RCMP at mailto:hdiv.volunteer@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

with your name, address, phone number and nearest detachment. More information will be provided to you.