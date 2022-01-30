ELMSDALE: An observant customer at the NSLC in Elmsdale helped East Hants RCMP stop an impaired driver.

According to East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, police were alerted to a male parked outside the liquor store in Elmsdale on Jan. 18 who was seen consuming alcohol.

He said officers immediately patrolled to the area, but the vehicle was gone on arrival.

“Police continued to search for the suspect and located the vehicle driving along Highway 215 near Shubenacadie,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested for suspicion of impaired driving.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the driver, a 49-year-old man from Admiral Rock, was taken to the detachment where he provided samples of his breath which were well over twice the legal limit.

The man was released and will face the courts at a later date for charges of impaired driving.