From the Cruiser – Jan. 17-24, 2022

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Jan. 17-24), officers with the East Hants RCMP responded to 101 calls for service.

Here are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

On January 20, East Hants RCMP received a call from an Elmsdale resident who advised the day prior, a transport truck hauling a dump truck snagged a cable line on Highway 2. When the line pulled taught, it snapped, hitting the caller on the back of the head.

The caller stated he was outside his home collecting his flyers at the time.

The caller made contact with the driver who advised he realized he had hit the line but had no idea it stuck the resident and apologized.

Police said the caller further stated he was uninjured but would be seeking medical attention just in case.

VANDALISM IN ELMSDALE

On January 23, East Hants RCMP was advised of an act of vandalism in Elmsdale.

The caller stated her car tires had been slashed while she had been parked in the Bell Aliant parking lot near the intersection of Highway 2 and Hwy. 214. This is adjacent to Leno’s Stop Shop.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police would like to speak to anyone with information about this matter. Please call 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

WELLNESS CHECK

On January 23, East Hants RCMP were called to conduct a wellness check.

The callers reported seeing a male in his late 20’s walking along the road near Kennetcook with blue shorts and no shirt.

Police say the caller could not tell of the man was intoxicated but reported he was staggering and had “a huge smile on.”

Officers made an immediate patrol but were unable to locate the male. There was no other call received on this matter.

WINTRY WEATHER CAUSES MVC’S

This past week, East Hants members were called to 18 incidents of motor vehicle collisions and crashes. Poor weather and driving too fast for conditions were the primary factors.

Police are asking motorists to take extra care when driving during inclement weather.

