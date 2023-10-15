Legislation introduced to support publicly funded french education

HALIFAX: New legislation will support publicly funded French first-language education programs and services to ensure the well-being and success of Nova Scotia’s Acadian and francophone students.

The Conseil scolaire acadien provincial Act was introduced October 12, and reinforces the existing duties and powers of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) and affirms the province’s commitment to working with CSAP.

“This legislation recognizes the role of CSAP in upholding minority language rights and reflects our government’s commitment to preserving the French language in our province,” said Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

“We collaborated closely with CSAP and Acadian Affairs and Francophonie to ensure that this bill aligns with the needs of Nova Scotia’s French-speaking communities.”

The new act includes a Memorandum of Understanding between the Minister and CSAP, outlining a shared commitment to collaborate, as well as consultation requirements for new or changing policy and regulations affecting French first-language education.

It also confirms the existing roles of CSAP and its superintendent and introduces a new position dedicated to French first-language education within the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.



This is the first dedicated French first-language education legislation in Nova Scotia and Canada. It repeals the current Education (CSAP) Act and is complementary to the Education Act (2018).



Quotes:

“This is a historic moment for French first-language education in Nova Scotia that will further protect and promote the French language and Acadian culture. This legislation will ensure the continued vitality of the CSAP, support French first-language learners in the public education system and reflect the linguistic rights of Acadians and francophones.”

– Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie

“The tabling of this bill is a historic moment for our community and a significant step towards a better future. We are grateful for the collaboration between the government and the CSAP that has led to this bill.

“This is an important step for the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial and the future of French-first-language education in Nova Scotia.”

– Marcel Cottreau, board President, Conseil scolaire acadien provincial



Quick Facts:

— CSAP is responsible for providing French first-language education in Nova Scotia

— about 6,300 students attend 23 CSAP schools across the province

— minority language educational rights are protected under Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms