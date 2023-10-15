WELLINGTON: Mother Nature couldn’t dampen the spirit of fun and excitement at the Fall Fair, hosted by Inner Strength Taekwondo in Wellington.

Earlier in the week there was some concern that the forecast of rain on Saturday may give the Fall Fair a kick.

But in the end it cleared up and the rain happened overnight meaning it was overcast with some sunshine.

There were plenty of volunteers manning the booths. (Healey photo)

A market was at the Fall Fair. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Fall Fair occurred on Oct. 14 and featured a petting zoo, with a rabbit being one of the more popular; duck races; canteen; snacks; the Bull mascot even was there; plus a market; a visit from Station 43/42 firefighters. Kids were able to get into the firetruck to see what it’s like.

All the monies raised goes towards the athletes who train and compete with them.

With a great crowd turning out, organizers called the event a success.

The petting zoo, and this little rabbit, was very popular with the kids at the Fall Fair at Inner Strength Taekwondo. (Healey photo)

Station 43/42 firefighters from Grand Lake/Oakfield and Wellington were on hand. (Healey photo)

Michelle and Raya manned the cupcake walk game. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Fall Fair fun. (Healey photo)

The Bull was full of excitement that Mother Nature eased up and stopped raining. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

More hearty volunteers. (Healey photo)

Lori and friends were serving up cotton candy at the Fall Fair. (Healey photo)