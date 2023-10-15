Beaver Bank’s Lewis looking to soar with Boston College

BEAVER BANK: Abby Lewis is ready to feel like she’s at home while furthering her academic and athletic career.

Lewis, of Beaver Bank, made it official earlier this month that she will be heading to Boston College beginning in September 2024.

The Athletics East athlete will be joining the Eagles track and field team, which competes against other NCAA Division 1 schools.

Lewis said the process behind choosing where she would go upon graduation from Lockview High was a long one.

“I know Boston College is the best fit for me,” said Lewis in an interview with The Laker News. “It (the process) can be a little bit stressful because you want to make sure you find the right place.

She has had some recent international and national success and has been one that many universities have had an eye on for quite some time.

Lewis said there were other schools interested and she visited a few before choosing Boston College.

“Boston College felt most like home for me,” she said. “Coach Watson has big goals for the team and I’m really happy to be part of the program.”

The 17-year-old is relieved to have the decision made.

“I’m very confident I made the right choice,” she said.

Beaver Bank’s Abby Lewis is heading to Boston College next year. (Submitted photo)

She said she plans to work hard during the upcoming high school and provincial track and field season to be in the best form possible to hit the ground running—literally and figuratively—fast upon arrival at Boston College.

Lewis was grateful for all the support she received and continues to receive.

“The support of my family, friends, and coaches are really important to me as I wouldn’t have this opportunity without them,” she said. “My parents supported me through every step of this decision process so I’m really grateful.”

She said many factors went into deciding on Boston College.

“There were many factors to consider such as the location, school, and team environment,” said Lewis. ‘Overall, I feel BC was perfect for me. I couldn’t be happier.”

Lewis said she’s excited to be an Eagle.

“I can’t wait for what’s to come,” she said.