Inaugural Pumpkin Patch fundraiser attracts good crowd

ELMSDALE: It was an amazing turnout at an inaugural fundraiser in support of the local food bank.

Shae Penney, Exit Realtor, and Darren Aiken with Mortgage Intelligence teamed up to put on a Pumpkin Patch fundraiser on Saturday Oct. 14.

The event was held in the parking lot of Riverview United Church in Elmsdale and had representatives from the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank, as well as friends of Shae’s and Darren’s on hand.

The Laker News stopped by after all the crowd was there as we were at other assignments. We snapped the photos in this story while we were there.

Halloween displays were very cute at the Pumpkin Patch. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENTS:

By all accounts, it was a successful event.

The Pumpkin Patch fundraiser saw close to a dozen bags worth of food donated and almost $270 in cash donations.

Penney and Aiken wished to thank everyone for coming out.

“Our pumpkin event had an amazing turnout,” said Penney.

“Thank you to every single person who volunteered, helped make this happen, and to all those who showed up to show support for us and our wonderful community,” added Aiken.

These two young kids were enjoying their hot chocolate during a break from looking at the many pumpkins. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENTS:

The food bank was on site. (Healey photo)

A couple of kids play one of the games that was on hand. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENTS:

Shae Penney was thrilled with the turnout for the inaugural event. (Healey photo)