MacFarlane installed as first female Speaker at Province House

HALIFAX: The MLA for Pictou West has made history becoming the first female Speaker of the N.S. House of Assembly.

Karla MacFarlane was nominated and elected into the position when N.S. legislature resumed on Oct. 12 in Halifax.

In a previous release, Premier Tim Houston announced that former Speaker Keith Bain would resign his spot as Speaker on the return of the legislature.

“Karla has been a dedicated minister and an important member of my cabinet. I’m pleased to nominate her as the first female Speaker of the House, another historic first in the province,” said Houston. I know she will continue to excel in that role.”

“I also thank Keith for his service as Speaker of the House, where he has done an excellent job over the past two years.”

Here are a couple of photos from Communications N.S. after MacFarlane was elected and brought to the Speakers chair.

Karla MacFarlane, the newly elected Speaker of the N.S. House of Assembly. (Communications N.S. Photo)