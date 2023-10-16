Sanford notches first OWHL U-22 Elite goal

OAKVILLE, ONT.: A Fall River hockey player has her first goal in an Ontario Women’s Hockey League.

Claire Sanford, who dons the no. 12 jersey with the Oakville Junior Hornets women’s hockey team, recorded her first OWHL U22 goal during a tournament in Detroit, Michigan.

Sanford’s goal came in the team’s third game of the tournament against other teams, mostly from the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT:

At the tournament in Detroit, Mich. Sanford and her Jr Hornets went 2-2 (won-loss) over the four games.

Oakville won games by scores of 3-1 (the game where Sanford scored); 4-1 to kick start the tournament; while they suffered losses of 3-1 and 4-0 to end the tournament.

Sanford has an assist in three regular season games in the OWHL U22 Elite league.

League play resumes Oct. 20-21 for Sanford and the Hornets.