LANTZ: It was a weekend to forget for the Major Bantam Under-15 Rangers.

The Rangers lost both their N.S. U-15 Major Bantam Hockey league games to the Dartmouth Whalers on home ice in Lantz and on the road Sunday in Truro against the Bearcats.

The team also lost a key player after an incident on the ice against the Whalers, one which saw Noah Hawco go down hurt on the ice.

Hawco went down near the Rangers net in the second period but the game officials allowed play to continue for about 10 seconds despite him laying unable to move on the ice; he had to hit the ice with his gloves a couple times before play was blown dead.

He was helped off by several adults/team staff to his dressing room.

Noah Hawco of the Rangers watches the puck. (Healey photo)

Against the Whalers, after the Hawco injury the Rangers seemed deflated and couldn’t find their rhythm, falling 9-2. It was 2-1 Dartmouth when Hawco was hurt.

Darius Peh and Jon Probert had the home team goals.

Zach Kendell, Jake Amirault, and Campbell Schlender had the assists.

Noah Palk was between the pipes.

A player on the Rangers gets tripped up without any penalty call as he raced in on the Whalers goalie. Dartmouth would go to the other end and score as play continued. (Healey photo)

Action as seen over the referees shoulder between the Whalers and Rangers. (Healey photo)

Against the Bearcats in Truro, Jake Amirault, who opened the game scoring, and Parker Simms had the Ranger tallies in the game, a 3-2 loss.

Austin Hoyt and Rylan Patriquin had the helpers. Simms’ goal was unassisted.

Truro’s Griffin MacEachern had the game winner with 4:01 left to play in the final period.

Callum DeWulf made 39 of 42 saves in goal for the Rangers.

A Ranger and Whaler player collide. (Healey photo)