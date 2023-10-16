Organizers expecting Big increase for The Big Give this year

ELMSDALE: Organizers of The Big Give are expecting an increase in demand this year.

As a result, Cathy Miller and other organizers are reaching out to the community for their help to ensure they enough winter wear to supply those who need it.

“We are anticipating a big demand this year.,” said Miller.

This year’s The Big Give is scheduled for Nov. 4 at East Hants Family Resource Centre building on Hwy2 14 in Elmsdale (the old school building). It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

She said in 2022 The Big Give, in its third year, helped about 700 people.

“We expect more this year,” she said. “Anyone is welcome to contact me if they need winter outerwear.”

Miller said they will do their very best to get what is needed for anyone who asks.

The Big Give will provide those who need with snow pants, winter coats, hats, mittens, and clothing. There will be kids, youth, and adult sizes available.

Drop off locations have also been finalized said Miller.

They will be at: Leno’s Stop Shop in Elmsdale; Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald’s office in Parker Place Plaza in Enfield; and the Mount Uniacke Library.

There will be public access racks at the Elmsdale Family Resource Ctr , Mt Uniacke Library and Kennetcook food bank. You do not need to be a food bank client to get a coat.

The racks are open to anyone, said Miller.